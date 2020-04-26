GT driver Afiq races to insure his future

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Afiq Ikhwan Yazid (pic) to put aside his racing helmet and gloves. With no real news on when the races will start again, there is little the GT sportscar driver can do about planning his future in the sport.

So, he has become a full-time financial planner instead.

The four-time Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia champion (2015,2016,2017,2019) was supposed to race in the GT World Challenge Asia 2020, partnering Denmark’s Frederik Schandorf at Team Vincenzo Sospiri Racing (VSR).

But the worldwide pandemic dashed the 28-year-old’s hopes of continuing to fly the Malaysian flag on the international stage.

“I had a contract to race in the GT World Challenge Asia and the season was supposed to start last month at the Fuji Speedway in Japan but it has been postponed to end of May.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen either as the Covid-19 situation is quite bad in Japan now.

“The first three rounds had been scheduled to take place in different racing tracks in Japan but I think it’s going to be some time before they allow international travellers in.

“If there is no racing taking place, we do not get the income and bonus rewards.

“I still need to make a living and I am doing it as an AIA financial planner. I took the course two years ago but was not really into it because of my racing commitments, but now I think I am going to focus fully on it.

“I don’t know when I can return to motor racing, ” said Afiq, who will have to rely on his network of contacts and friends he made in more than a decade of competitive racing to build his new business.

Afiq started his racing career in 2007 and among the early highlight of his career was finishing runner-up in the Formula BMW Asia Racing Series in 2011.

He was formerly under the Petronas Talent Development Program before moving to sportscar racing a few years ago.