Gucci Mane Faces Backlash Over Insensitive Coronavirus Tweet

While most of the country is under quarantine to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, rapper Gucci Mane seemed to make light of the deadly disease in a tweet on Sunday morning.

“I pray my haters die of corona virus,” he posted early on Sunday.

I pray my haters die of corona virus 😷 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

The post immediately caused a stir on Twitter, resulting in more than 2,000 comments on his tweet. While it’s unclear how serious he was about the message, many people sounded off in the comments, especially with its timing on Easter Sunday.

“Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad movie big homie,” responded American mixed martial artist Gerald Harris.

Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie… — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) April 12, 2020

On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most — Nait Jones ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@NaithanJones) April 12, 2020

More than 112,000 people around the world have died due to coronavirus and there have been more than 1.8 million reported cases, as of Sunday. The United States has the most confirmed deaths from the virus out of any country in the world. There have been more than 21,000 deaths and nearly 555,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Sunday.

Shelter-in-place rules have been enacted around the country, and many restaurants, movie theaters and other stores have been shut down for weeks, some of them permanently. Los Angeles residents have been ordered to stay at home until at least May 15.

