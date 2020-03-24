Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 24 March 2020 written update of full episode: Guddan slaps her biggest fan Ganga | Bollywood Life

In the last episode we saw that Guddan reprimands Saraswati in front of everyone at the party. Guddan introduces Ganga and Avinash in front of everyone, including the media. Akshat and Guddan get romantic and seem to be lost in each other. As Akshat is about to kiss Guddan, they hear someone walking by. Later, Akshat pulls Guddan inside the cupboard and the two start romancing. The entire Jindal family tries to open the cupboard and Guddan and Akshat are caught red-handed. Guddan gets embarrassed and runs away. In the party, Ganga praises Guddan for her hard efforts in reuniting the family. The entire family praises Guddan for always supporting her family, especially during bad times.

Meanwhile Mrs. Jindal Comes to collect her purse which in cupboard. She later wants to open the cupboard but can’t open it so she call Kishor And other members to help her, they later open the cupboard, and seen Guddan and Akshat together. They start laughing on them. While Akshat and Guddan make an excuse for this. Laxmi says, don’t worry, you guys continue, we leave. Guddan and AJ feels embarrassed infront of them.

Further Ganga calls all of them for a competition and tells everyone that in this competition We have to show the acting of Guddan and whoever will does the best acting of Guddan, he will win. Here Saraswati plot a cunning plan. She makes cardboard with forts so that she can hurt Guddan. Here on the other hand first Laxmi do Guddan’s acting and every one appreciate her for her acting. Then Mrs. Jindal say some good words about Guddan as Guddan has made Akshat life lively and she thank Guddan for that. While Saraswati thinks be happy as much as you want because after a while you will going to cry in pain. She says, Guddan you have no right to insulting me in front of everyone. But you did it. So now i will punish you for that. And says I am the biggest and first fan of Guddan because ever since I saw Guddan I became her fan. Because my Guddan is best she helps everyone, she fights for misdeeds and that why i am proud of her. Stay tuned for more updates.