Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkani believes he has ‘been lucky to get a beautiful character’ like Akshat Jindal [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been one of the most-watched shows and Nishant Singh Malkani-Kanika Mann have impressed us as Akshat and Guddan. The show has a unique story of a young and cheerful girl who gets married to an elder man and becomes the youngest mother-in-law. The chemistry and the adorable love story of Akshat and Guddan have been loved by the audience. Nishant Singh Malkani impresses us as Akshat Jindal aka AJ. His spectacular performance has been appreciated and he has a huge fan following. The actor in an interview with BollywoodLife spoke about his experience working as Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. He said, "It's been a very fulfilling experience. I loved it and this character is very close to my heart. I can relate to this character and when I was first told about the character, I was worried whether I will be able to play such a difficult character. However, while I was playing the character, I realised I was born to play Akshat Jindal. There is some kind of similarity between me and Akshat and now I feel comfortable playing this character. I think I have been lucky to get such a beautiful character in such a nice show."

Watch our Exclusive interaction with Nishant Singh Malkani right here:

Nishant Singh Malkani also spoke about his co-star Kanika Mann. He said, "Kanika Mann is one of the most hard-working girls. She is somebody who never backs down. She is very scared before any difficult shot. One thing that is common between us is that we have that never say die attitude. It may be a difficult shot, a difficult stunt, we both are ready to do them. I remember one scene when were doing a drowning scene and both of us had to literally get into 'gutter ka pani'. Both of us were in that dirty water which is not safe but we did it because that was the required for the show."

Nishant Singh Malkani also spoke about his debut show Miley Jab Hum Tum and shared some fond memories. He also spoke about his web show Ragini MMS 2.

