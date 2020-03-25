Gudi Padwa 2020: History, Significance and how the Maharashtra New Year celebrations will be different this time

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo, is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It is the first day of the year for people of Maharashtra and Konkan region.

This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25. The festival holds a lot of significance in Maharashtra and people celebrate the day with grandeur.

Gudi Padwa gets its name from two words – ‘gudi’, meaning flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon.

History

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Lord Brahma had created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. It is also said that on this day Brahma introduced days, weeks, months and years.

Ugadi is considered to be the first day of the creation of the universe and it is because of this reason, Lord Brahma is being worshipped on Gudi Padwa.

Significance

On Gudi Padwa, people start their day with customary oil bath, after which they wear new clothes and decorate their homes.

Rangoli is made using flowers and colours and the gudi is placed at the main entrance of the house or is on a window.

Gudi is said to be a symbol of victory. After placing it, people pray and consume neem leaves.

Gudi is made by tying a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick of about 5 feet long. Neem leaves and garland made of sugar candy are placed atop it. The stick is placed on a silver or bronze pot.

The prasad of Gudi Padwa is one of the best things about he festival. It is made using neem, coconut pulp, tamarind and jaggery.

How Gudi Padwa will be different this time

To curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the government has asked people to stay indoors. Several states and union territories have imposed a curfew to ensure that people do not step out of their houses.

This Gudi Padwa, people will have to celebrate the festival by staying in their houses and maintain social distancing.

All of us have to restrict physical contact and avoid social congregations and celebrate the festival in the comfort of our homes with our loves ones.

