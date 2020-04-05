Guess The Price! Alia Bhatt’s outfit is neither expensive nor cheap — here’s how much it costs | Bollywood Life

Welcome back, Alia Bhatt! The actress has once again made it our ‘guess the price’ feature. However, this time, she has made it because of her not-so-expensive dress. Before the lockdown, the actress attended an event in the city and looked fresh as a lily in a violet dress. When we saw her outfit, we expected it to be expensive and we assumed that the Student Of The Year actress must have spent a whopping amount for the dress. But, the reality was different. When we browsed through the internet, we got to know that Alia spent merely Rs. 4,990 for her outfit. And we think, any upper-middle-class person can easily afford this fashion pick. Don’t believe what you just read? Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Celebs laud Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute initiative, Ranbir-Alia to wed in December 2020

Check out the price tag of Alia Bhatt’s violet outfit here:

Here’s how Alia Bhatt flaunted this outfit:

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has invested in a fashion start-up that connects users to the leading stylists. According to the actress, the idea of fashion is: “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together.”

She further told IANS, “You may not have the time to work on a look for a business meeting or dinner that is very important to you. I know how much of a difference it makes to have a stylist.”

As far as her upcoming projects are concerned, the actress has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna lined up. She will be also seen in Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

