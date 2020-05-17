Guess The Price: The cost of Anushka Sharma’s coord set will make your head spin | Bollywood Life

Anushka Sharma is a fashionista in real life. The actress, who is also the founder of a clothing brand called Nush, never fails to amaze people with her style statements. Be it red carpet outings, public spottings, airport looks, or events, Anushka has always impressed the fashion critics. Well, it’s not that easy to please the fashion critics and one may fall prey to trolling. However, the actress has always been one to make everyone sit up and notice. It won’t be wrong to say that her outfits make for perfect wardrobe goals. Also Read – Lockdown dairies: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli play cricket, and we are bowled — watch video

Talking about her style statements, there was a time when Anushka Sharma's airport look was the talk of the town. And had it not been for the Coronavirus pandemic, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress would still be grabbing headlines for her airport looks. Talking about one such airport looks, Anushka wore a coord set with a simple black crop top. She completed her look with sneakers, a tote bag and sunglasses. She had pulled her hair in a tight bun. She was accompanied by her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. Have a look at Anushka's airport look here:

Talking about her airport look, in case you want to replicate it, here’s how much it costs. The jacket and the trouser pants cost about Rs 54,500 and 33,550 respectively. With the cost of crop top and sneakers, the whole look costs about Rs 97,950. Have a look at the coord set and its prices here:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

