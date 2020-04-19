Guess the price: When Alia Bhatt had spent a BOMB on a dress to impress Ranbir Kapoor’s clan | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt is one the youngest and also most stylish actresses that we have. She can easily give competition to the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Katrina Kaif, all of whom rarely go wrong with their fashion choices. The Raazi actress, however, was on a disappointing spree of late, but she had slayed her style game in this throwback moment. During her first Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and his entire clan, the actress had made sure to wear something really unique and pretty. Also Read – It’s Awkward! THESE throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will leave you in splits

Alia had worn a stylish pink-and-blue cascade dress by Paris based designer, Prabal Gurung. This is one of his more popular designs that the actress donned. Looking at the dress that Alia Bhatt wore, we made a quick guess that she would have hardly spent Rs. 15,000 for it. However, we were later shocked to know its actual price, which is a whopping Rs. 92,000. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor was a part of Alia Bhatt’s birthday party, and did THIS special thing for her

The Student of the Year actress wouldn’t have had an issue spending such a huge amount though as it was her first-ever annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoors. Alia Bhatt had to make a good first impression, as it usually tends to be the last. It looks like the actress is soon going to be Ranbir Kapoor’s beloved wife and she is taking one step at a time to keeping up with the Kapoors. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Alia Bhatt offers condolences as Taj Hotel’s Ronald D’Mello passes away from COVID-19

Meanwhile, take a look at Alia Bhatt’s expensive outfit here:

Buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry in December this year. According to a Mid-Day report, both Alia and Ranbir’s families have decided to plan their wedding in Mumbai itself. It will reportedly take place during the last 10 days of December. Their wedding ceremonies will begin from December 21 and might conclude over the next four days.

As far as their work front is concerned, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on screen in Brahmastra.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.