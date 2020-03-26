Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: ‘I may know all the right people, but I still have to audition’

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently marked her acting debut with the digital film Guilty, says that acting has always been the big dream. Despite being friends with the young brigade of actors and coming from a film family, she says that she had to audition for her part in the film.

“I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so,” elaborates Ranjan who reveals that her first audition was for Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014).

The young actor says that she’s happy to be part of the industry at this time. “It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work,” she says.

Going ahead, Kapoor shares that she would want to strike a balance between commercial Hindi films and the ones that send out important social messages. “It’s always better if you can bring about a change in the society. Actors and cinema have a way of influencing the society. That being said, I won’t deny the fact that I want to do a mainstream film and there are no two ways about it,” she says, “But thankfully, the lines between commercial and content-driven films are blurring now. Thappad is a shining example of that! I’m desperate to work with Zoya (Akhtar), Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Anubhav Sinha.”

