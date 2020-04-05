Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor FINALLY breaks silence on best friend Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. Time and again, the actress has dismissed the rumours, but the speculations refuse to die down. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a Mid-Day report stated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is definitely happening in the month of December. A source close to the development informed the leading tabloid that both families have decided to go ahead with RK and Alia’s wedding in December. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Celebs laud Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute initiative, Ranbir-Alia to wed in December 2020

The source said, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

With such stories gaining momentum, we decided to ask Alia Bhatt’s best friend and Guilty actress, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, about the truth to these rumours. In an exclusive Instagram live chat with us, Akansha finally broke the silence over her best friend’s wedding. She said, “I have no idea. Even, I keep hearing these rumours.” It seems we will have to wait for a while to know the exact truth.

As far as their work is concerned, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on December 4 and it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

