Guizhou writes a new chapter of rural revitalization with big data technology

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com: Guizhou is writing a new chapter of rural revitalization via the integration of big data and agriculture. Each of more than 400 cows wears an “ear stud” on their ears in the breeding farm of Guizhou Zhenghuakun Breeding Co., Ltd. According to Zhao Xiping, head of the company, such stud is an intelligent ear tag that records information of each cow, such as the date of birth, sex, weight and “family tree”.

“This is a mode of live-data-based credit. Beef cattle can be identified, located, tracked, monitored and managed with IoT sensing devices. Banks can better analyze industrial big data and manage risk control of the whole industrial chain, and then feel relieved to lend us money. In a word, loan, supervision, and repayment are related to cattle.” Zhao Xiping said with a smile on his face.

In the past, Zhao Xiping was troubled by the difficult or slow lending of banks. He explained that since the growth of cattle is not absolutely controllable but affected by possible diseases and natural disasters, the traditional mortgage financing model is inevitably contradictory with the property rights structure of agricultural subjects. With the help of big data, Zhenghuakun has grown its scale from more than 20 cattle to more than 400 cattle in recent years.

Now, big data are taking root and acting everywhere in Guizhou. Since a big data center was built for prickly ash in Guanling Autonomous County, farmers can use their mobile phones to monitor the whole growth process of prickly ash in real time, greatly improving the planting efficiency of prickly ash; Dailucao Township has become the first rural live broadcast pilot township in Suiyang County, so that Wenshan yellow peaches were sold out within 15 days…

The person in charge of Guizhou Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs indicated that the collection and analysis results of big data on agricultural data have been gradually applied in an innovative manner in various links such as planting, breeding, processing, logistics and marketing. Big data are slowly changing the traditional agriculture model of relying on experience and weather, and promoting the competitive advantages of agricultural products obviously.

There are more than 1,000 local digital sales platforms in Guizhou such as “ONE MA Guizhou” at the front end, “Cloud Warehouse of Guizhou Products” logistics infrastructure integrating province, city, county township and village at the middle end, and smart agricultural cloud platforms at the back end. Guizhou has actively explored digitalization of the whole chain of agricultural products, and extended digital technology from the “table” on the consumption side to the “land” on the production side.

In 2022, the total output value of agriculture, forestry, husbandry, and fishery reached 490.88 billion yuan in Guizhou, up by 4.1% YoY, including 331.37 billion yuan of the total agricultural output, up by 3.5% YoY. According to the plan, in Guizhou by 2025, the digitalization level of agriculture will be significantly improved, the development of agricultural big data, smart agriculture and rural e-commerce accelerated, and the integrated development level index of big data and agriculture increased from 39.8 in 2020 to 45. With booming industries and enriching people, Guizhou is accelerating rural revitalization in the new era.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

