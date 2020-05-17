Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Science Result declared 2020 LIVE Updates: HSC results available now, websites to check

GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 12 Science results are available at gseb.org

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. Students will have to enter their board exam roll number to check the result. Further, candidates will have to keep the print out of the result with them. This will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are released.

As per rules, to pass the exam, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those who score E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams. There is no clarity on supplementary exams this year.