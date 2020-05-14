Gulabo Sitabo: Everything to know about Amitabh-Ayushmann film



Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo is heading straight to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The makers made the announcement on Thursday.

Before we get to watch the Shoojit Sircar directorial, here’s everything to know about the film:

Who stars in Gulabo Sitabo?

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo) and Ayushmann Khurrana (Sitabo)

Who is the director?

Shoojit Sircar

Who is the producer?

Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

Who is the writer of Gulabo Sitabo?

Juhi Chaturvedi

When and where is Gulabo Sitabo releasing?

June 12, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

Who bought the satellite rights of Gulabo Sitabo?

Sony Max

When did the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo come out?

While the first look of Bachchan was revealed on June 21, 2019, Ayushmann’s look came out in October 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from Gulabo Sitabo showed him as a grumpy old man. (Photo: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan are teaming up for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. (Photo: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Why is Gulabo Sitabo having a digital release?

The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has brought film screenings to a standstill. Hence, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo opted for a digital release.

What was Gulabo Sitabo’s previous release date?

The film was first set to release in November 2019. It was then pushed to February 28, 2020. Gulabo Sitabo was finally set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020, but the lockdown disrupted the plan.

Where has Gulabo Sitabo been shot?

The film began shooting in Lucknow in June 2019.

Photos from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo so far

Amitabh Bachchan had shared several clicks from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo on his Twitter handle. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan said it took him three hours to get into the look of an old man named Gulabo in the film. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan clicked shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow in 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that Gulabo Sitabo’s digital release is an “amazing” change.

What is the story of Gulabo Sitabo?

The slice-of-life comedy revolves around two characters Gulabo and Sitabo, and highlights the daily problems faced by a common man. It’s official synopsis reads, “Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

Did Ayushmann Khurrana tweet about Gulabo Sitabo’s digital release?

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne”

Did Amitabh Bachchan tweet about Gulabo Sitabo’s digital release?

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 3531 -Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !! June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING ! Honoured to be a part of yet another change”

How does the poster of Gulabo Sitabo look?

Gulabo Sitabo’s poster with its digital release date was unveiled on May 14, 2020.

What did Ayushmann Khurrana say about Gulabo Sitabo?

Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him, and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment. It’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity – the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

Also read: Why Gulabo Sitabo, the first big Bollywood film to premiere online, could become a game-changer

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about Gulabo Sitabo?

Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement, “Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life dramedy that is a must-watch for families at home. I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries, and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd