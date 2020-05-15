Gun pointed at face in Birchalls car park assault

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 21-year-old man pointed a nine-millimetre handgun in the face of another man during a confrontation in the Birchalls car park last year. Liam Thomas Ransley pleaded guilty in Launceston Supreme Court on Friday to aggravated assault. Crown prosecutor John Ransom said Ransley was in a white Commodore with a male Luke Krushka and a 16-year-old youth in the Launceston CBD on October 22, 2019. IN OTHER NEWS: In a police interview, the victim Jackson James Stewart said he was in the Birchalls car park with a friend when he heard tyres screeching and saw the Commodore park about five to six car spots away. “I saw a male with a black balaclava get out of the car,” he said. “[The friend] said ‘get in the car’ and leave.” However, before they could get away Ransley pointed the weapon at Stewart from about one metre away, the court heard. Mr Stewart drove out of the car park and drove toward Invermay. When interviewed by police Mr Krushka claimed not to know who had the gun, but a 16-year-old youth named Ransley. The court heard that the 16-year-old faced a disorderly conduct charge in the Launceston Magistrates Court, but no conviction was recorded. In a police interview, Ransley claimed that he could not remember the incident because he was on a drug bender. Defence counsel Katarina Gauden told Justice Robert Pearce that Ransley had been sentenced via a drug treatment order in August last year for several offences, but it had been cancelled. She said that the 16-year-old had directed the driver of the car to drive into the car park. “If that had not happened the incident would not have happened,” she said. Justice Pearce will sentence Ransley on May 21 at 10am.

