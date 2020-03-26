Gunmen attack gurdwara in Afganistan; Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebs condemn the violence | Bollywood Life

In an unfortunate turn of events, at least 25 people lost their lives in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan while they were busy offering prayers to the lord at the place of worship. According to various media reports, heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers blasted their way into the place of worship and killed worshippers. They left many injured as well. This is being considered to be one of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan. Apparently, four terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul at around 7.45 am local time. There were around 120 people inside the gurudwara, including 20 families, when the attack began. Soon after the incident, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon and others condemned the violence.

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prayers for the victims and families of the deceased in #Kabul #gurudwaraattack and curses and hell awaits the monsters who perpetrated this attack. Only the most toxic evil people prey upon minorities in their temple! #Shame #isisterror These terrorists are not human!”

Prayers for the victims and families of the deceased in #Kabul #gurudwaraattack and curses and hell awaits the monsters who perpetrated this attack. Only the most toxic evil people pray upon minorities in their temple! #Shame #isisterror

These terrorists are not human! pic.twitter.com/eefHqquAzL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 25, 2020

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “So heartbreaking and inhumane. Which god asks you to kill.”

So heartbreaking and inhumane. Which god asks you to kill. https://t.co/mgbXyfA8il — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 25, 2020

Here’s what actress Raveena Tandon had to say: “????? condolences to his entire family. #tiansingh. Can’t imagine the grief, all the families of our Sikh brothers who were massacred, must be going through. God give them strength at this hour of tragedy.”

????? condolences to his entire family. #tiansingh. Can’t imagine the grief,all the families of our Sikh brothers who were massacred, must be going through. God give them strength at this hour of tragedy. https://t.co/iZDrtJCcuL — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 26, 2020

Violence in no form should be tolerated. And it is high time that the Islamic state stops terrorism on all levels. Meanwhile, we pay respect to the ones who have lost their lives in this incident.

