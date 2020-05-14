Gurmeet Choudhary on playing Ram in Ramayan: I am forever grateful to Ramayan for making me who I am today | Bollywood Life

Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the most talented actors and has impressed us all with his stellar performances. He is still remembered for his role as Ram in Ramayan. His performance is still remembered and we want to see him as Ram in all the other Ramayan shows that had been made. Gurmeet and Debina were the perfect choices for Ram and Sita. The rerun of Ramayan had been a gift for all Gurmeet Choudhary fans as he is considered as the best Ram. Gurmeet too has been very grateful to the show as he says that the show has made him what he is today. In an interview with Spotboye, he spoke about how Ramayan has been important show in his life and had helped him bag a Bollywood film. Also Read – Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai — here are TV couples who are enjoying the lockdown together

Gurmeet Choudhary revealed that it was because of Ramayan that he got Mukesh Bhatt’s film Khamoshiyan. He said, “Today, if I am a successful actor it is all because of my first show Ramayan. The show has helped me bag my first Bollywood film, Khamoshiyan. It was Mukesh Bhatt’s wife, Nilima Bhatt, who first spotted me on television while I was playing the role of Lord Ram. I am forever grateful to Ramayan for making me who I am today. Had I not played this role, I would have never become an actor. I am grateful for the re-telecast Ramayan in such difficult times. Since the re-launch, I have been receiving a lot of love and affection for my character. Ramayan was my first show which propelled me as an actor and helped me gain visibility.” Also Read – Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Ashish Sharma-Madirakshi Mundle — which is your favourite on-screen Ram-Sita jodi?

Also Read – Gurmeet Choudhary on Ramayan: People used to touch our feet at that time

