Guy Sebastian admits he’s not sure if he ate BAT in Wuhan

Guy Sebastian is frantically trying to remember if he ate bat during his holiday in Wuhan, China, late last year.

The Voice judge, 38, told Hughesy and Ed on Thursday he’d eaten ‘the most rancid stuff’ while visiting the capital of Hubei province.

It’s theorised that COVID-19 passed from animals to humans at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market about the same time Guy was visiting the city.

Guy has previously denied being Australia’s ‘patient zero’ for coronavirus, after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms following his trip to China.

He made the admission about possibly eating bats after being asked about a video he had posted to Instagram in November of himself eating street food in Wuhan.

Guy told radio hosts Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and Ed Kavalee that he ‘pretty much ate everything while I was over there’.

‘Mate I’m eating the most rancid stuff, like frog legs and all sorts of weird stuff. Mate, I’ll try anything once,’ he added.

‘That was in the start of November, which is pretty much when it [the coronavirus pandemic] started,’ he explained.

Guy went on to say he’d developed a cough and fever in December, and doctors said he had either bronchitis or pneumonia.

One of the hosts interrupted and suggested that he ‘ate bat’.

‘I don’t think I ate bat,’ Guy responded. ‘I definitely didn’t intentionally eat bat. But then I get pneumonia-like symptoms.’

Guy had recently asked his GP if he could get tested for coronavirus antibodies, was told this wasn’t possible.

On Saturday, the Battle Scars singer told The Advertiser he ‘didn’t start coronavirus’ in Australia and laughed off the claims he was ‘patient zero’.

‘I sort of self-diagnosed that I had it,’ he said, downplaying his previous suggestion on Sydney radio that he’d had COVID-19 in late 2019.

