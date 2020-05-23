Guy Sebastian denies that he’s Australia’s patient zero but thinks he caught COVID-19 in Wuhan

Guy Sebastian has insisted that he was not ‘patient zero’ for coronaviurus in Australia.

The singer is convinced he caught COVID-19 during his trip to Wuhan, China late last year, before the global health crisis emerged.

However, the 38-year-old told The Advertiser on Saturday that he ‘didn’t start coronavirus’ and laughed off the claims.

The talk emerged, albeit jokingly, after Guy told the Kyle And Jackie O Show that he developed flu-like symptoms after visiting the city to play at a music festival in November last year.

‘I was patient zero so I already got [coronavirus] ages ago, when I was in Wuhan,’ the father-of-two nonchalantly said.

While Guy said he can’t confirm that he actually had COVID-19, he did develop symptoms of virus including ‘a bit of a cough and a cold’ immediately after coming home from Wuhan.

‘I sort of self-diagnosed that I had it,’ The Voice judge explained.

Stunned, Kyle interjected: ‘Hang on, you had the ‘rona? What were you doing in Wuhan?’

‘I was in Wuhan, I hadn’t even heard of Wuhan, and in November when Corona started I was there for a music festival, he explained.

‘I was with Alan Walker and a few other DJs and stuff and doing promo in China,’ Guy added.

It comes after an Instagram photo shared by Guy during his stay in Wuhan went viral earlier this year.

Posing on the street alongside an elderly man, Guy wrote in the caption: ‘Loved hanging out today in Wuhan, China. Ate some seriously interesting things (more to come about that) and met some beautiful people.’

According to the South China Morning Post, the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Wuhan was on November 17, weeks after Guy’s picture was taken.