Gwen Stefani Botches Blake Shelton’s Mullet As She Shaves His Hair On ‘Tonight Show’

This might be Blake Shelton’s most wild hair makeover yet. For the April 13 episode of the ‘Tonight Show,’ Gwen Stefani shaved Jimmy Fallon’s initials right into her beau’s head. Jimmy thought the country singer looked like the ‘Tiger King’!

Does Joe Exotic’s mullet have a close competitor? Well, Blake Shelton was given a mullet makeover just about as extreme as the Tiger King star’s ‘do during the April 13 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. Gwen Stefani made a cameo in her boyfriend’s interview as Blake’s barber, revealing that the country singer’s interview coincided with his scheduled “haircut day” (they’ve been trying to grow out Blake’s mullet). The couple proved that they can multitask by performing the haircut right on the show!

After Gwen tackled the head of “the greatest, all time greatest country star” with an electric trimmer, Jimmy noted that the resulting ‘do was very “punk.” But the makeover wasn’t done. Blake asked Gwen to shave Jimmy Fallon’s initials right onto his head — and she performed his request! The host was, of course, very amused.

“These are why these shows are fun, because you’d never do this in real life,” Jimmy joked, which seemed to be a true observation judging by what Blake and Gwen said next. “She just said they’re not showing up real well because of the gray,” Blake said, and Gwen confessed, “Oh no, that looks terrible.” Jimmy couldn’t help but exclaim, “Dude you are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea!”

Besides mullets, Blake also discussed what he’s been up to while quarantining at his home in Oklahoma. “We are quarantined with a bunch of Stefanis. I’m talking about a pile of them,” Blake told Jimmy, making it clear that he’s isolating with much of Gwen’s family! He added that Gwen’s mom Patti Flynn and her stepdad actually happen to live 10 miles from Blake’s country retreat, but that they haven’t seen the pair since the “middle of March.”

Blake and Gwen are truly living the country life — so much so, Blake compared their current situation to a children’s series of books that took place on a farm in the 1800’s. “We just learned how to bake bread, really good sourdough bread. Literally, it’s like Little House on the Prairie out here,” Blake mused. He added, “She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening…We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.” The couple even performed a duet of their new song, “Nobody But You,” during the interview — you can watch it below!

Before a J and F, Gwen shaved stripes into the side of Blake’s (growing) mullet on March 26. Despite the goofy haircuts, the “God’s Country” singer really is intent on returning to the hairstyle that was once his trademark in the early 2000’s. “I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…,” he tweeted on March 17. Well, this hair journey is getting interesting!