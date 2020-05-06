Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Take an Evening Stroll Amid Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting some air together.

The 47-year-old actress and goop entrepreneur and the 49-year-old TV producer were spotted going on an evening stroll on Tuesday (May 5) amid the global health crisis in Brentwood, Calif.

Gwyneth wore a face mask, and the two matched in sleeveless shirts on their stroll. They were seen taking a walk a few days before in their neighborhood as well.

If you missed it, Gwyneth recently announced that she is auctioning off one of her Oscars dresses to raise money for food organizations like No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels. Find out more here!