Gwyneth Paltrow posts rare photos of daughter Apple Martin for her 16th birthday







The daughter of actress/Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay front man Chris Martin has celebrated that milestone and her mother marked it with an emotional posting on her verified Instagram account.

Paltrow posted a series of photos of her lookalike daughter, writing in the caption, “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl.”

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy,” Paltrow wrote. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom.”

Last year Paltrow ran afoul of her daughter for posting a selfie.

The photo showed the mother and daughter on a ski trip, with Apple sporting ski goggles. “Mom we have discussed this,” Apple wrote in the comments of the picture. “You may not post anything without my consent.” Paltrow responded “@AppleMartin You can’t even see your face!” The actress and Chris Martin also share a son, 14-year-old Moses. The pair divorced in 2016 and Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.





Source link