Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Daughter Apple's Joke 'To-Do List' for Her, Including Vagina Eggs & Candles!
Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kids are definitely in on the joke.
The 47-year-old Goop founder shared a funny message from her 15-year-old daughter Apple on her Instagram on Tuesday (April 14).
The note included a few items of things that she thought her mom could do while they social distance amid the global health crisis.
“Apples interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen,” Gwyneth captioned the post.
“Make more vagina eggs & candles,” the note reads.
Gwyneth recently opened up about how she even started her journey to wellness.
