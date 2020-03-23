Gwyneth Paltrow wears a face mask to farmers’ market amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously — and hopes everyone else is too.

Over the weekend, the Goop founder and actress wore a face mask and gloves on her run to a local farmers’ market in Los Angeles. She also addressed those not following the social isolation guidelines, which was a big problem over the weekend in California, where she resides.

Paltrow said she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, walked to their local fresh-air market, “keeping lots of distance” from others and donned masks and gloves once they got close to the market, “only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity.”

While they played it safe for their grocery run, it didn’t go unnoticed that others weren’t.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks,” she said. “Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place.”

Paltrow, who started using a mask for travel last month, went on to suggest self-quarantine activities.

“It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do,” she said, ticking off a list that included “write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

She ended by saying, “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”

Paltrow wasn’t alone in speaking out against people disregarding the restrictions put in place amid the pandemic. Shannen Doherty called out people in Malibu, Calif., where she resides, for not social distancing, saying, With stage IV cancer, my battle is hard enough.”

In Los Angeles, people were golfing, hanging out at the beach and playing organized group sports at city parks, leading to further restrictions being put into place on Monday. This has been an ongoing problem as the virus spreads, also notably in Florida, where spring breakers continued to live it up on beaches.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 32,000 with at least 400 people dying.

