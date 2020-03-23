Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Gloves for Farmers Market Trip, Social Distances

Gwyneth Paltrow is protecting herself and her loved ones against coronavirus — let’s face it, she knows a thing or 2 about pandemics.

The “Contagion” star braved her local farmers market Sunday in Pacific Palisades, wearing latex gloves and practicing social distancing as she came home with a haul of fresh veggies.

Gwyneth’s husband, Brad Falchuk, ditched his gloves and mask as they got closer to home, but only when there was no one around.

As you know … California is under a “safer at home” mandate as we attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. You can leave your house for food and farmers markets are still open, but there’s no sampling.

L.A.’s Mayor, Eric Garcetti, is calling this a make-or-break week for Angelenos and he’s been chiding folks for flooding the beaches and parks despite orders to say 6-feet apart … but Gwyneth’s setting a good example for all.

Gwyneth says we’re all on a learning curve as we adjust to the new normal, but she adds it’s important to take the new rules seriously and not abuse freedoms.