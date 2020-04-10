Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Joins BeautyUnited To Give Back To Frontline Responders Fund





Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk take a walk in the cool and rainy weather in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (April 10).

The married couple bundled up in their rain gear as they got out of their house during the stay at home order.

Gwyneth recently joined Drew Barrymore, Victoria Beckham and other beauty brand founders for BeautyUnited.

The social fundraising campaign will benefit the Frontline Responders Fund and donates personal care products to medical staffers fighting the virus.

The goal is to raise $10 million for the Frontline Responders Fund to provide personal protective equipment like masks to health-care workers.

