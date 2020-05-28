Gymnast, 10, works out for 30 hours a week and gets up at 5.30am

The mother of a ten-year-old gymnast who trains for 30-hours-a-week to keep her six-pack in top shape has revealed how she is working harder than ever during the lockdown.

Lyza Brooks Mosier, from Georgia, which implemented lockdown measures on April 3, is in pristine shape after waking up at 5.30 am five days-a-week to work out for a total of 30 hours.

Her mother Jill Mosier, 45, says the schoolgirl started gymnastics when she was four, and doesn’t plan on quitting any time soon after she ‘fell in love’ with workouts last summer and has been ‘unstoppable’ ever since.

Lyza Brooks Mosier, from Georgia, wakes up at 5.30am five days a week to workout and keep in shape

Lyza is one of four children and spends hours working out in the family’s storage room at home, and even boasts a six-pack

The gymnast shows off her incredible physique on Instagram (left). She sports a USA leotard while working out (right)

Speaking about her love for sport, Jill said: ‘Lyza is completely self motivated as she wants to become the best of the best.

‘She stays on top of her game by getting up at 5:30am to train – we have set up all sorts of gymnastics stations in our storage room where she would go for hours to workout.

‘Lyza will always do whatever is necessary to get better and she enjoys it.’

Speaking about Lyza’s development, Jill said: ‘She fell in love with working out when she started coming to my fitness classes last summer and she has drastically improved in such a short amount of time.

Lyza started gymnastics when she was four

Her mother Jill said Lyza wants to be ‘the best gymnast she can possibly be’ and is willing to work hard to stay on her game

Lyza fell in love with workouts last summer when she attended a class with her mother. Jill revealed how Lyza has drastically improved in a short amount of time

‘She aims to be the best gymnast she can possibly be, nothing will get in her way.’

While many people have refereed to Lyza as an inspiration, others believe her fitness regime is ‘excessive’.

Lyza has an Instagram account where she posts daily to her 48,600 followers with motivational quotes, home workouts and amazing gymnastic moves.

Posting on Instagram, to showcase her incredible moves, Lyza wrote: ‘Challenges are what make life interesting, overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’

Lyza ‘fell in love’ with fitness last year and she has been unstoppable during lockdown

Lyza shares her gymnast journey with her 48,600 Instagram followers and posts daily updates

Lyza regularly posts motivational quotes to her Instagram account. She documents her training on social media and shares her progress

Lyza loves hearing that she is an inspiration to other gymnasts yet sometimes gets negative comments

Her mother Jill (pictured left) said she has nothing to do with making Lyza workout. Lyza has been training harder than ever during lockdown

Jill added: ‘She loves hearing that she inspires others however we also get the occasional mean person as well who says we shouldn’t make her train so much.

‘But I assure you, we have nothing to do with this – I have four kids and Lyza begs to workout.

‘I am so proud of her and I can’t wait for her to achieve her dreams and become an elite gymnast.’

Her mother Jill revealed how proud she was of Lyza for working towards her dreams of becoming an elite gymnast