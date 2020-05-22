Gyms, yoga studios could reopen in New South Wales ‘in next month or so’

Gyms, yoga studios and even beauty salons could reopen within the ‘next month or so’ in New South Wales as the government winds back lockdown measures.

The state government announced on Friday that pubs and restaurants will reopen to up to 50 patrons – with some restrictions – from Sunday, June 1.

But Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Radio 2GB that more is on the way, hinting that Australia’s biggest state is on track to reopen quicker than anyone anticipated.

Senior ministers are working on industry plans for gyms, yoga studios, beauticians and other industries – ‘you name it, we’re working on all of those,’ he said.

But when it came to opening back up Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham: ‘We’re not talking September, no way in the world.

‘We’re looking at all these restrictions coming off in the next month or so.’

Asked to directly confirm that gyms would be open in a month, Mr Barilaro said he was ‘confident’ that could happen ‘if the industry plan is right’.

He said common surfaces used for workouts in gyms were a problem with the virus.

But the Nationals MP said the government will work with industries on hygiene measures and social distancing protocols so they can reopen safely.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro made the remarks in an interview with 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Friday afternoon

Mr Barilaro compared how sectors of the economy will negotiate their reopening with how the NRL has approached COVID-19.

The rugby league body pitched a plan to the government which then had it assessed by health experts. Mr Barilaro said other industries will follow a similar course.

At the same time, he said he did not want to ‘pre-empt’ opening up decisions being made.

Earlier on Friday, Gladys Berejiklian announced the lifting of restrictions on pubs and restaurants, allowing 50 patrons per restaurant and pub.

But there is a catch: Customers will have to be seated at tables and each must have four square meters per person.

That means smaller bars and cafes will not be permitted to fit 50 people inside.

There will also be no buffets or shared cutlery and bookings will be limited to 10 people.

Diners will have to register their name and phone number when they enter the premises so they can be contacted in the event of an outbreak.

The Premier said she made the move to get Australians back into work after 210,000 lost their jobs in the state in April.

‘We are making sure people aren’t long-term unemployed, and that we can bounce back from the devastating economic shock,’ she said.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the Government was moving to swiftly and safely get businesses back in business and people back to work.

‘There are about 280,000 people employed in this sector of the economy and allowing venues to safely cater for more customers will provide another boost to business and jobs,’ Mr Perrottet said.

‘NSW is opening back up for business, and as we ease restrictions everybody needs to follow the health and safety guidelines, to ensure we make it a success and can continue.’

There will be no buffets or shared cutlery and bookings will be limited to 10 people

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, who is responsible for liquor and gaming regulation, said the NSW Government has met with both AHA and ClubsNSW to deliver this plan.

‘This has been really considered and thought out to make sure we have the best regulatory settings in place,’ Mr Dominello said.

Victoria has announced that 20 people will be allowed in a restaurant or cafe at once from June 1.

Queensland currently caps numbers at 10 and will allow 20 from 12 June.

South Australia is allowing a venues to host 10 diners outdoors, 10 indoors and serve alcohol from June 5.

Western Australia already allows 20 patrons to be inside a pub at once.

The Northern Territory opened pubs on 15 May with no numbers cap.