Hackers can make computers destroy their own chips with electricity

Jan 20, 2023 ,

A feature of server motherboards intended to allow remote updates can be abused to trick the machines into damaging themselves beyond repair

19 January 2023

By Matthew Sparkes

A remote hack could make servers fry the chips inside them

canjoena/Getty Images

A flaw in the control systems of server motherboards means they can be tricked into revealing sensitive data to a hacker or even destroying themselves.

A computer’s motherboard, or circuit board, hosts many of its key components and allows communication between them.

Zitai Chen and David Oswald at the University of Birmingham, UK, have found a feature in the Supermicro X11SSL-CF motherboard often used in servers that allowed them to upload their own control software. This can subsequently compromise …

