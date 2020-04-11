Hadspen, Carrick crews extinguish fire in large shed

news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service crews have extinguished a fire which occured inside a large shed on the Illawarra Road at Carrick. Three tankers were deployed to the location as crews from Hadspen and Carrick responded. It’s understood the fire was caused by a welding machine. No one was injured and the shed was not destroyed.

