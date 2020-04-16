Hafizh to fans: Stay indoors

PETALING JAYA: Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, Malaysia’s rider in the Moto2 category of the World Motorcycle Championship, urged his fans to obey the movement control order (MCO) because of Covid-19.

Hafizh said despite being a fitness freak himself, he has to find other ways to keep himself occupied at home in Kuala Lumpur.

“MCO will be extended until the end of the month and maybe longer if necessary. We cannot be selfish and everyone needs to work together to prevent the virus from spreading, ” said the Aspar Team rider.

“If there is nothing important, please stay at home and don’t go out to lepak.

“I am a person who normally cannot stay indoors for long. I love to play football and cycle as this is how I keep myself healthy. But for now, I only do my workouts at home, ” said Hafizh, who cycled in the Tour de Selangor last year.

Hafizh is keeping his fingers crossed over the possibility of resuming racing in Moto2 later in the year.

The Youth and Sports Ministry is sponsoring Hafizh and the funding for him will go through Sepang International Circuit, who are overseeing motorsports development in the country.