Hailee Steinfeld makes the rare move of showing off her impressive figure

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has made a rare move on social media.

The 23-year-old singer from Tarzana, California posed in a bikini while enjoying some sunshine during a break from staying indoors amid COVID-19 which has claimed 1,651 lives in the Golden State which has almost 40M people.

‘Day in the sun ft. self timer,’ the brunette beauty, whose films include The Edge Of 17, Pitch Perfect 2 and Bumblebee, told her 12.9M Instagram followers.

Often the siren poses in daywear or alluring nighttime outfits like minidresses, but it is not often that she follows the Kardashians and put her body on display with a bikini online.

The cover girl looked incredible, however, with sculpted abs and slender arms.

There were far away shots that looked arty and also close up shots too.

The young star has had an interesting rise in Hollywood.

The daughter of Cheri and Peter Steinfeld found fame at age 14 with her role in the 2010 remake of True Grit with Jeff Bridges.

And not content with just an acting career, Hailee has been pursuing a music one too.

Most recently, Steinfeld has starred on the small screen in Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

The comedy-drama about the youth of American writer Emily Dickinson was renewed for a second season before the show premiered.

Steinfeld released a theme song to the show Afterlife last September as part of the promotion for the series that dropped on November 1.

She dropped another new song Wrong Direction on New Year’s Day.