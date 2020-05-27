Hailee Steinfeld talks ‘heartbreak’ behind Half Written Story rumored to be about Niall Horan split

Hailee Steinfeld dished about the ‘heartbreak’ behind her new EP Half Written Story which she released on May 8.

The 23-year-old is rumored to have written the album about her reported romance and breakup with Niall Horan, which neither of them ever confirmed.

Now she has talked about the album to V magazine with a ‘social distant shoot’ in which she frolicked around her backyard in a sheer blue dress.

She was photographed in her backyard for her ‘social distant shoot’ in the magazine by Connor Franta and styled by Aryeh Lappin.

Hailee told the magazine that while working on Half Written Story ‘I really just wanted to make songs that sounded the way I felt when I was going through what it is I’m talking about in each song, and I feel like I accomplished that.’

Hailee also got candid about the inspiration behind I Love You’s, a single from the EP that she released on March 26.

;The ultimate message behind that song is realizing the importance of making a decision for yourself and sticking with it,’ she dished.

‘I think when we experience pain or heartbreak we’ll look for something to distract us from that. I mean, I have in the past, anyways. I finally got to a point where I was like, I just need to regain my sense of self here,’ said Hailee.

The singing sensation also reflected on her recording career in general saying: ‘I find that I’m in this constant experimental process when it comes to music.’

Last weekend while appearing on Adelaide Now she added grist to the rumor mill that Half Written Story was about Niall.

‘I wanted to be honest with myself about feelings I was having,’ Hailee said while discussing the new EP last Sunday.

Scathing: A sampling of lyrics on the record is: ‘My brother hates you, my mother hates you / My father and sister, too / Wait, I don’t even have a sister / But if I did, she’d hate you’

‘For me, it has been cathartic to write these songs but I remember at one point, way back in my mind, I was saying to myself “Just write the song! No one has to hear it.”‘ That gave me the freedom to be as vulnerable and honest and truthful as possible.’

A sampling of lyrics on the record is: ‘My brother hates you, my mother hates you / My father and sister, too / Wait, I don’t even have a sister / But if I did, she’d hate you.’

Hailee and Niall were linked in 2017 and rumored to have broken up the following year, and though they never publicly confirmed their relationship they were snapped locking lips whilst out and about.

Her new EP comes two months after the release of Niall’s latest studio album Heartbreak Weather which is speculated to be about the same breakup.

Thespian: ‘he revealed in her new interview for V that ‘There are characters that I’ve played that have taught me so much about who I am’; pictured in Dickinson for Apple TV+

The Irish heartthrob rose to global fame as part of the boy band One Direction which went on indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Meanwhile she revealed in her new interview for V that ‘There are characters that I’ve played that have taught me so much about who I am.’

Hailee shared: ‘Even though I’m not necessarily going through exactly what these characters are going through as I play them out in my real life, I still get to grow through those experiences and learn about myself every step of the way.’

Rise to fame: Hailee has been acting professionally since she was 10 and became a star in her early teens for the Coen brothers’ remake of the classic western True Grit

‘Do your best to maintain a positive attitude and, most importantly, breathe,’ was Hailee’s tip for those contending with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hailee has been acting professionally since she was 10 and became a star in her early teens for the Coen brothers’ remake of the classic western True Grit.

She was only 14 years old when she got a best supporting actress Oscar nod for True Grit which also starred Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin.

Since that early triumph she has also featured in the smash hit Pitch Perfect franchise and now plays Emily Dickinson on the Apple TV+ show Dickinson.

‘One thing I love so much about this show is that it is in no way putting anyone in a box. I think that we are moving closer and closer to that in our world today,’ she said.

The show is a dramedy that features such talent as 30 Rock scene-stealer Jane Krakowski as the poet’s mother, who is also called Emily.

Hailee plugged: ‘What’s so wild about this show is that it takes place hundreds and hundreds of years ago, and yet we’re still dealing with some of the issues that they were then. Our show looks at that time through a modern lens.’