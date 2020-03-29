Hailey Baldwin Films Justin Bieber Hilariously Pretending ‘The Floor Is Lava’ In A Onesie — Watch

Justin Bieber showed off his endurance skills in this makeshift obstacle course! The singer hopped and skipped his way through his home, all without touching the floor!

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are literally owning the quarantine game! The “Yummy” singer completed a makeshift obstacle course at his Canadian mansion — all while pretending the floor was lava — and the entire thing was hilarious. The short video began with Justin — clad in a fur hat and onesie — relaxed on his large white sofa. Behind the camera, Hailey then issued one simple instruction: “The floor is lava.” Immediately, Justin began making moves, which included running right across the long white couch! We don’t blame the guy: burning your feet wouldn’t be fun!

The mini-adventure was inspired by a popular children’s game played outdoors, and involves players avoiding touching the ground to get from point A to B. From the couch, Justin showed off some parkour skills as he leapt from the couch then to a chair and a spinning love seat. After going for a twirl, the Bieb gained his balance and made his way to bar stool. To make things a little more interesting, Hailey added a couple trickier components which included skateboards and circular back rollers! Gliding down the hallway like a pro, Justin strategically altered between the boards and the back rollers (using walls for support). We have to say, the entire thing was rather impressive!

The final destination appeared to be a bed in a guest room and ended up conceding to the lava just inches away! “Noooo!” Justin dramatically yelled, sprawled out onto the floor. “Babe, you were so freakin’ close!” a laughing Hailey responded, as Justin added, “I lost.” Perhaps we’ll see a re-do on our social feeds soon?

We were loving Justin’s cozy at-home look, which included the salt-and-pepper colored “Cabin Onesie” by Canadian retailer Roots! A signature item fro the brand, the fleece number features zip-up front, patriotic maple leaf on the hood and buffalo check lined hood. Justin paired the sold-out item with a faux-fur topper hat and a pair of pink-and-orange socks adding to the at-home vibe.

We’re glad to see Justin and Hailey still having a blast over a week into self-isolating! The couple have been killing it with their Tik Tok game, showing off their incredible moves to a number of tunes — including “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.