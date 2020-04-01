Hailey Baldwin Hugs & Smothers Justin Bieber In Kisses In Cute Quarantine Video – Watch

Welcome to what feels like day 700 of quarantine! Justin Bieber posted an Instagram Live where he talked about kombucha and wife Hailey Baldwin smothered him in kisses.

Justin Bieber, 26, and the Live feature on Instagram are practically BFFs at this point. The Canadian hitmaker has been making the most of the app’s video feature while quarantined in Canada with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and recently went live on March 31 to answer fan questions. During the clip, he discussed one polarizing beverage in particular: kombucha. “It looked like brown stuff in the bottom of the kombucha,” Justin yelled to Hailey off-camera. The “Yummy” crooner donned a purple hoodie and check-patterned beanie with ear flaps, as he read fan comments on the video and discussed them with his wife. “She said it’s called the mother,” he said to Hailey, as she walked on camera and wrapped her arms around her hubby. The supermodel donned a black tee and wore her sun-kissed tresses in a high ponytail as she smothered Justin in kisses.

“It’s called mother … mother f****r,” Justin continued, to which Hailey responded, “No, not that.” The blonde beauty walked out of frame but continued discussing the drink, “That what I thought, it was the fermentation,” she said in reference to the “brown stuff” Justin was puzzled by. Nevertheless, he declared it was “nice and tasty.” The singer also took to Instagram Live on March 30 — shirtless — and proceeded to serenade his viewers with “Changes.” It was an appropriate song to perform amid the world’s current circumstances. “Some days I move like water / Some days I burn like fire / Some days I wanna push further / Some days I wanna do nothing.”

Justin sang in the opening verse, reflecting how many are feeling as they are forced to quarantine indoors to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. He and Hailey fled to Justin’s chilly home country of Canada amid the virus outbreak, and the lovers arrived just in time before the U.S.-Canada border closed on March 18. “Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively.

“They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can,” the source said, adding that Justin’s current living arrangement is “working out great because they have so many outlets,” so “if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it” — as Justin has been proving with his countless Instagram Lives!