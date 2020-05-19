Hailstones that look like coronavirus are seen as a sign from God to stay home in Mexico

Coronavirus-shaped hailstones have rained down on Mexico – sparking rumours the phenomenon could be a sign from God.

Terrified bystanders in the municipality of Montemorelos, in the Northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, shared images of the spiked pieces of ice to social media.

One claimed God could have sent the weather ‘to remind us to stay put’ as others commented it was ‘subliminal messaging from our creator’.

Coronavirus particles are spherical with large spikes, and look almost identical to the spiked hail that fell on the Mexican city.

Meteorologist and consultant of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Jose Miguel Vinas, said the hailstones were actually pretty normal.

‘Inside a storm, a hailstone will start off as a small spherical form and accumulate layers of ice on top,’ he said.

‘During very strong storms when the hailstone are already quite big and smash together, many of them fuse together, smashing together and squashing each other, forming spikes of ice.

‘So what is falling is a squashed disks of ice, smashed into that shape by a violent blow or the fusing of different sized hailstones, which results in this star shape.’

Coronavirus particles are spherical with large spikes that slot into human cells to make us sick (file image)

Images posted online show the spiked hailstones collected in a bowl. A couple of users commented it looked like a message from God

One social media user posted: ‘Yesterday coronavirus hailstone, God sent it to our home to remind us to stay put.’

While another commented: ‘Is this a subliminal message from our creator?’

According to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has registered 51,633 cases of COVID-19 and 5,332 related deaths.