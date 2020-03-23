Hall of Famer believes it is a shame WWE has to rely on Brock Lesnar to fill up arenas

Brock Lesnar has been destroying competition for the past 3-4 years where he has won numerous WWE titles and even became the man to break Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak. Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan- the list of Lesnar conquests goes on and on. Such has been the push that fans have become disgruntled with seeing Lesnar always holding the top spots.

Lesnar is now set to defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. Lesnar usually fights only on the major PPVs and rarely wrestles on Raw or SmackDown.

Also read: Roman Reigns being monitored by WWE doctors for Covid-19: Report

Lesnar WWE’s schedule has now been criticized by WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, who believes that it is a shame that WWE have to rely on Lesnar to fill up stadiums and arena.

“The thing about Brock is man, he’s not an everyday wrestler. He’s a once a year guy, or three times a year guy. And to me, you are really treating your talent like s–t to, every year come Wrestlemania time after these guys have busted their a***s for 365 days, when it comes time for the big one, they bring (Lesnar) in and they have to sit down.

“What’s wrong with that. Well, from their viewpoint they are getting screwed, man. It’s a shame the WWE feels like they have to have Brock on the card to fill up a building,” Roberts said on FlipDaScript podcast.

Also read: 4-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan might be going on leave soon

Recently, Kurt Angle commented on Lesnar’s legacy. Angle has maintained that Lesnar is a different breed and termed him one of the greatest ever to step inside the ring.

“You know, Brock is different. He’s a different breed. The reason — there are a lot of things about Brock that nobody knows, but one thing is he’s very private. It’s kind of odd that he got into a business that requires him to be attentive to fans and open himself up, but Brock never does,’ Kurt Angle said.

“He’s never really told his story, or you know — he’s one of these guys that would prefer to pay for a private plane, so he doesn’t have to see people at the airport. Brock is a different breed, but what he does in that ring, nobody can match. I mean, he’s been doing it for 19 years, and he’s as good now as he’s ever been. So, he’s private, and as much as he doesn’t like people, Brock is one of the greatest, and he will continue to be until he decides to retire.”