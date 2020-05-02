Halle Berry, 53, Strikes A Fierce Pose In A Sheer Lingerie Outfit During A ‘Fitting Flashback’ — Pic

Halle Berry left fans in a complete state of shock when she posted a photo of her looking amazing in her sheer lingerie ensemble.

Is Halle Berry, 53, capable of looking less than flawless, like ever? The Oscar winner once again broke the internet when a photo of her rocking a very sexy outfit was posted on Friday, May 1. Fashion stylist Lindsay Flores heated up Instagram when she shared a pic of Halle striking a super fierce pose in a sheer lingerie ensemble. She appeared to go makeup free for the snap with her gorgeous brown locks cascading down both sides of her shoulders. “Ahhhhh the simpler times…,” Lindsay wrote as the caption with the hashtag #fittingflashback, more than likely referring to how things were before the worldwide coronavirus pandemic hit. Naturally the comments section were filled with endless compliments for Halle as fans couldn’t get over how “smoking hot” she looked.

Halle has been one of those A-list stars that has been providing a great distraction for many of us who remain bored in self-isolation. She’s been doing this by uploading a variety of pics that highlight her ageless beauty to perfection. She, along with other actresses like Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Niecy Nash, 50, excelled in the viral #pillowchallenge where people strap a pillow to their body with a belt as a cincher and nothing on underneath.

The mother-of-two also got candid about her love life during an Instagram Live session with Lena Waithe, 35, in mid-April amid romance rumors between her and DJ D-Nice. “I’ve been pretty alone, by myself, going on three years now – decidedly so,” she first revealed before adding, ” I’ve decided to take time [for myself]… I’m going to spend time with me. And it’s been so great that I might stay like this.”

She’s also been using her time in self-isolation to stay in tiptop shape. “I try to catch 10 minutes here and there with the goal of doing at least 30 total minutes of more formal exercise per day,” she explained during an interview with Women’s Health. “I piece together a bunch of little bursts of exercise (many of which I can use my full-body resistance loop and booty band for) to meet my 30-minutes-total goal. In the morning, I try to stretch and do a few rounds of abs moves, like sit-ups or planks, since I usually have some quiet time to myself while the kids eat breakfast.”