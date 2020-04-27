Halle Berry Goes for Motorcycle Ride in Malibu

Mon, 27 April 2020 at 12:45 am

Halle Berry is enjoying a ride on her motorcycle!

The Oscar winner went for a ride on her KTM 390 Duke motorcycle on Sunday afternoon (April 26) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

During her ride, Halle stopped a gas station real quick to fuel up before continuing on and heading home.

If you missed it, Halle recently revealed that she had to shave her daughter’s head for this reason!

Check out how Halle Berry is staying fit and working out while quarantining.