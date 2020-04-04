Halle Berry Shared a Video of Her Son Walking in Heels & Responded to the Haters

Halle Berry took to her Instagram account last week to share a cute video of her six-year-old son Maceo walking up a staircase in heels… and some haters showed up in the comments section.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress responded to many of the comments left on the video, including a couple that weren’t that positive.

“she’s having the time of her life lol,” one fan wrote. Halle responded, “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

Another person wrote “I hope that’s the daughter” and it started a long chain of comments. Halle responded to the chain and said, “Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?”

Halle also responded to some of the love she received. See more in the gallery!