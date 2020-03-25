Halle Berry’s Son Maceo, 6, Hilariously Attempts To Walk Up Stairs In Her Heels — Watch

Halle Berry’s son Maceo is running out of things to do during the ongoing quarantine. After 12 days in the house, the six-year-old got into his mom’s closet to try on her stiletto boots and the video is pure gold!

Halle Berry, 53, rarely shares pictures of her kids online. But she couldn’t help but bless Instagram with an adorable video of her son Maceo Martinez playing with her white stiletto boots. On March 24 the Oscar winning actress posted a video of Maceo walking up the stairs wearing plaid pajamas tucked into a pair of her pricey stilettos. She captioned it: ‘#Quarantine Day 12’

Halle shares her six-year-old son with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, whom she divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. Maceo was their only child together. Halle also has a daughter, Nahla Berry Aubry, 12, from her previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

Although Halle mostly keeps her kids out of the spotlight, she’s very open about how they’ve changed her life for the better. “Around the time of my third InStyle cover, in 2007, I became a mom at 40,” Halle shared during her InStyle profile, published on Aug. 6, 2019. “Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person. I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down. Plus, I loved being pregnant. Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children,” she revealed.

In the same interview Halle also revealed that her kids are starting to now get an idea that she’s a famous movie star, but that ultimately, “being a mom is the best job…the only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, ‘You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom.’”