Halsey Makes A Splash With Her Stunning Rendition Of ‘Little Mermaid’ Classic During Disney Special Posted on May 10, 2020 by admin Halsey is an honorary Disney princess after that performance. The singer wowed with her beautiful rendition of ‘Part of Your World’ during ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ and even channeled Ariel with red hair! Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)