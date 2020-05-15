Hamish McLennan appointed to Rugby Australia Board

Rugby Australia have announced the appointment of Hamish McLennan as a director and chairman-elect.

McLennan, who replaced Peter Wiggs who resigned last week, will be officially welcomed to the board at their June 15 meeting.

McLennan chairs several ASX-listed companies and his former corporate roles include CEO, executive chairman and managing director of free-to-air television Network Ten and executive vice-president, Office of the Chairman at News Corp.

-AAP