Hammerspace to Lead Two Sessions at the International Conference on Massive Storage Systems and Technology

Hammerspace executives will present several timely technical topics at the MSST conference, highlighting how HPC applications, web-scale storage systems and modern enterprises increasingly require data architectures that will unify at the edge and in data centers and clouds.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hammerspace, the leader in data orchestration of enterprise file data to any compute, application, or user anywhere, announced today that Hammerspace executives will lead two technical presentations at the 37th annual International Conference on Massive Storage Systems and Technology (MSST) on May 22 and May 23, 2023. At MSST, massive-scale storage system designers and implementers, storage architects, researchers and vendors come together to share best practices and discuss building and securing the world’s largest storage systems for high-performance computing (HPC), web-scale systems and enterprises.

Hammerspace Presentations at MSST

Hammerspace is at the forefront of providing standards-based software to empower the world’s largest data environments in high-performance computing, web-scale systems, and enterprises to create, process and orchestrate data for collaboration across a decentralized environment. Hammerspace executives will present several timely technical topics at the MSST conference.

Presentation: Standards-Based Parallel Global File Systems and Automated Data Orchestration with NFS

This Birds of a Feather tutorial session will highlight how high-performance computing applications, web-scale storage systems and modern enterprises increasingly require a data architecture that will unify at the edge, and in data centers and clouds. Organizations with massive-scale data requirements need the performance of a parallel file system coupled with a standards-based solution that will be easy to deploy on machines with diverse security and build environments. The presentation will feature:

How to unify data created in different clusters and locations into a single namespace and place locally to applications and compute for processing and AI.

The latest technologies available to deliver parallel file system performance from data sets stored in a hybrid cloud environment.

The latest standards-based technologies available for data orchestration and storage at a mass scale.

Presenters:

David Flynn , Hammerspace CEO

, Hammerspace CEO Douglas Fallstrom , Hammerspace SVP Products & Operations

, Hammerspace SVP Products & Operations Trond Mykelbust, Hammerspace Chief Technology Officer

When: Monday, May 22, 2023, 3:00 – 4:30 pm PT

Where: Santa Clara University, School of Engineering

Presentation: Introducing the Need for NFS-SSD, the Ethernet-Direct-Attached SSD that Natively Speaks Network File System

As the inventor of NVMe, Hammerspace’s CEO David Flynn has long been a thought leader in the SSD space. While significant steps forward were made in data processing when NVMe was embedded in the server, bringing large quantities of high-performance data into direct contact with processing, today’s data-driven workload requirements have dramatically changed and need a new approach:

Larger quantities of data are being created, analyzed, and processed;

Demands for performance are not just growing but accelerating; and

Most importantly, data needs to be more usable. Workflows, AI and ML engines, and applications need data generated at the edge, in data centers, and in the cloud to be aggregated and shared over a network or a fabric. This capability has become critical in today’s decentralized workflows that are rapidly rising with the massive adoption of cloud computing, the increase in edge locations, and the large number of data-driven employees working in remote locations.

Presenter: David Flynn, Hammerspace CEO

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 3:30 – 5:00 pm PT

Where: Santa Clara University, School of Engineering

Learn more and register to attend MSST: https://storageconference.us/

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact Details

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

Mara Samuels, 732-872-2515

Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com

Media Contact

Mara Samuels, Hammerspace, 1 732-872-2515, Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com

SOURCE Hammerspace

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

