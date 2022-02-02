Hanaya Reports Record Sales. Expects Trend To Continue in 2022

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hanaya Enterprises, LLC, http://www.hanayainc.com today announced sales and growth results for its fiscal 2021.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain issues, Hanaya sales increased 34% over 2020.

Hanaya’ Jose R. Cortes commented, “We are delighted to be reporting record net sales and earnings for the fiscal 2021. These outstanding results are directly attributable to the power of our portfolio, the strength of our product offerings and our ability to connect with and serve customers across industries, combined with the great work our teams have done to fortify these foundational cornerstones during the pandemic. While the current operating environment has presented challenges including supply chain disruptions and additional cost pressures, we are managing them adeptly and I am confident in our ability to continue successfully executing our key strategies as we move into 2022. I am incredibly grateful to our team and share their pride in what we have delivered for our customers and our partners.”

“Every Hanaya’ Friction Hinge is designed and built to the highest quality standards,” said Hanaya’ Jose R. Cortes. “Our ISO 9001:2015 accreditation is confirmation of our demonstrated and ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and safety. All the friction hinges are tested before shipping.”

Hanaya Inc. has 4 families of standard torque hinges. They are sized differently to suit applications of all shapes and forms. The 0500 series has torque ranging from 0 to 10 in.lb, the 1000 series has torque ranging from 0 to 20 in.lb., the 2000 series with torque ranging from 15 to 30 in.lb and the 3000 series with torque ranging from 30 to 40+ in.lb. Hanaya, Inc.’s superior manufacturing processes result in time-tested quality friction hinges. In some cases our hinges’ life cycles exceed 35,000 and torque tolerance has been lowered to 10-15%. Hanaya Inc.’s processes and materials are unique in the torque hinge industry. Our grease and manufacturing processes are proprietary. They have a very long-lasting effect in the smooth performance of our friction hinges. It is the combination of these multiple factors that makes our torque hinges better than those of our competitors.

Industrial designers who would like to discuss specific needs should contact Jose R. Cortes at sales@hanayainc.com.

Jose R. Cortes, Hanaya Enterprises LLC, sales@hanayainc.com

