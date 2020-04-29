Hand Care in a Time of Covid – Sharp Eye

Subscriber Susan E. recommends Gel Gloves for our hands. In a season of alcohol sanitizing wipes and frequent washing, our hands desperately need healing hydration. Hand Cream for Dry Cracked Hands and Hand Repair Gloves Bundle: O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream (Unscented, Non-Greasy 3.2 oz.), Gel Moisturizing Gloves Men or Women (1 pair, Gray, Unscented). $25.50.

These gel gloves warm to your skin temperature when you wear them and release Jojoba Oil, Olive Oil and Grape Seed Oil to moisturize and rehydrate your hands. NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Gloves. $14.99.

These single use Aveeno gloves are like the hydrating face masks which have become so popular. Wear these gloves with prebiotic oat and shea butter for ten minutes to repair dry skin. One pair of fragrance free, single use gloves, $6.99.

Are you missing your trip to the nail parlor? These heated hand mitts will bring back warm memories of pampering. Three temperature settings. $19.23.

I have been using these washable gardening gloves instead of disposable plastic gloves when I go out walking in the world. They ‘breathe’ on the back, but the palms and fingers are covered in a durable, protective nitrile coating. My hands don’t get clammy inside. When I return home – they go right into the washing machine. They are sturdier than the disposable gloves I have, but only provide waterproof protection on the palm side. Three pairs for $12.95.

In a world without manicurists, subscriber Lindsay E. recommends Dazzle Dry for a fast drying, long wearing DIY manicure. Check out the four part system to clean nails and apply two coats of polish. A kit for the four part system is $55.

Bottles of Dazzle Dry nail lacquer are $18 each and come in tons of colors and shades.

I love these sturdy DIAMANCEL Flexible Diamond Nail Files. #2 Medium – Designed for Women with Natural Nails of Average Thickness. They last forever and have no sharp points for TSA. $26.98.

Manicure Set Professional Nail Clippers Kit Pedicure Care Tools- Stainless Steel Women Grooming Kit 18Pcs for Travel or Home. $25.95.

Now that manicures are DIY, here is the ultimate leather bound set of tools from Scully and Scully. $295

ASE article on healthy hand creams.