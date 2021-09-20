Latest News
Handheld railgun as powerful as an air rifle to go on sale in the US
September 20, 2021

Handheld railgun as powerful as an air rifle to go on sale in the US

By David Hambling

The GR-1 Anvil electromagnetic rifle

Arcflash Labs

An electromagnetic rifle, which propels a steel projectile using electromagnetic coils, is now being offered for pre-order in the US by Arcflash Labs, a Los Angeles company specialising in industrial pulsed power devices.

People have been building weapons that propel bullets with magnetic force for more than a century, from small student projects to the US Navy’s giant experimental railguns, but they haven’t previously progressed beyond the research stage.

The new device is known as the GR-1 (“Gauss rifle”) ANVIL. It is a coilgun, …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now