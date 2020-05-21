Handsome Bachelor star Sam Wood turns 40 and gets a Peppa Pig cake

Like fine wine, The Bachelor‘s Sam Wood get better with age.

The hunky personal trainer turned 40 on Thursday, and celebrated with his wife Snezana Wood and their three gorgeous children.

In the age of coronavirus restrictions, the former reality TV star was treated to a small birthday party at the couple’s South Yarra home.

Sam enjoyed dinner with Snez, their baby girl Charlie, daughter Willow, two, and 14-year-old Eve.

After their meal Sam was treated with a Peppa Pig birthday cake.

He said the very girly creation was chosen by his daughter Willow.

‘My girls spoil me every day but today was special. So much love. Willow insisted on a Peppa Pig cake for me and Eve baked it with them,’ she said.

‘You only turn 40 once and @snezanawood I will never forget it. Thank you ❤️.’

Sam and Snezana met on the third season of The Bachelor back in 2015, and tied the knot in Byron Bay late 2018.

The couple also share 14-year-old Eve – Snezana’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Tuesday, The Bachelor stars revealed that they recently celebrate a milestone moment while self-isolating – their baby daughter Charlie Lane Wood, nine months, has taken her first steps.

During the couple’s appearance on The Morning Show, Sam revealed: ‘Little Charlie took her first steps on the weekend, so that was a big milestone.’

‘That means she’s more mobile than ever,’ Sam added with a laugh.

Host Larry Emdur then asked the couple, ‘Was Charlie’s first step a normal step or more of a lunge?’, to which fitness trainer Sam jokingly answered, ‘It was a one-legged burpee with a clap.’

Sam said that with Charlie becoming more mobile and Willow, two in tow, isolation has become ‘more fun’ for the couple.