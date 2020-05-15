Handyman creates an exact replica of the pub where his partner grew up

An Essex handyman spent five months converting his garden shed into an exact replica of the London pub where his partner grew up.

David Higby, 56, decided to recreate The Mitre pub in Camden after his 55-year-old partner Amanda’s landlord parents passed away.

The 20ft by 12ft backyard boozer in Leigh-on-Sea is stocked with draft pumps, a real brickwork interior and a penny wall with over 22,000 coins.

Mr Higby sourced the pub and street signs and then filled the garden pub with furniture and fittings he bought from eBay and Facebook sales.

It took the handyman five months to build the copycat pub.

David Higby built a replica of The Mitre in Camden for his partner Amanda (both pictured)

Mr Higby, who began dating Amanda in 2017, said: ‘Ever since we started dating, she said that she always wanted a bar in the summerhouse.

‘So I bought her a Mitre pub sign as a joke to start off with which she loved.’

After renovating the couple’s house, David got to work in October last year spending all hours of the week trying to get the masterpiece done.

The 56-year-old added: ‘We went down to our local with a tape measure and measured the bar which we usually stand at when we drink.

‘This helped to tailor it to our size.

‘Amanda also visually recalled what was in her parents’ pub which included old wooden tables and vintage red drape curtains.

‘Both of these helped to create the masterpiece using plywood and timber.’

After spending the final week fitting the bar into place, the public house was completed in March just before lockdown.

The couple now enjoy a socially distanced drink together in the evenings after work.

The Mitre, where Amanda grew up, has since been converted into flats.

Mr Higby’s garden shed conversion cost around £2,000 and includes vintage decor, memorabilia, brewery signage, beer mats and bar stools.

The handyman: ‘We sourced the items from Facebook and ebay sales and proper pub suppliers to give it proper authenticity.

‘Parts of the bar are even made from Amanda’s old wooden sleigh bed, something we joke about all the time.’

Mr Higby added: ‘It has been a godsend to us as we can have a chilled drink in the evenings after work. She’s just over the moon with it.

‘All of our friends and family really want to get over here and have a good time once this virus has died down so i’m hoping it will be a real success with them.’