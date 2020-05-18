‘Hang Fauci’ Sign Brandished Amid Lockdown Protesters Trump Hailed As ‘Great People’

A disturbing sign with the words “hang Fauci” appeared in a news report about COVID-19 lockdown protesters whom President Donald Trump hailed on Saturday as “great people.” The sign was part of a threatening rhyme reading: “Hang Fauci Hang Gates, Open Up All Our States.” It appeared in a local TV report Thursday on News 12 Long Island about the “Re-Open New York” protest that day Commack.



Screen Shot/News 12 Long Island Protester holds threatening sign at Long Island protest against COVID-19 safety precautions.

The sign referred to philanthropist Bill Gates, who has sounded the alarm on pandemics, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the popular science expert on Trump’s original coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci has warned of serious health consequences if the nation reopens the economy too quickly and drops safety precautions during the COVID-19 crisis. The chilling message was part of a filmed report on the protest by TV journalist Kevin Vesey, who has become a target of Trump on Twitter. Vesey initially attracted Trump’s attention when he tweeted about his ugly experience at the protest, where demonstrators berated and harassed him. Vesey called the anger directed at him “alarming.” One maskless protester in a Trump T-shirt and MAGA hat deliberately invaded his social distancing space as Vesey (who was wearing a mask) pleaded with him to back away. Vesey recently recovered from COVID-19. “I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” Vesey tweeted.

I’ll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here’s the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Trump on Thursday tweeted in response to one of Vesey’s posts: “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL.” On Saturday, the president again tweeted about Vesey’s posted video, declaring of the protesters: “Great people!” Trump added: “People can’t get enough of this.”