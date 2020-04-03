‘Hang players found guilty of corruption’: Javed Miandad



Javed Miandad says he has no sympathies for players who indulge in fixing of any sort. (File Photo)

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad has demanded that players who are found guilty of corruption in cricket should be hanged for bringing their country into disrepute.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the former Pakistan captain said he had no sympathies for players who indulge in fixing of any sort and commit treason with their teams and country.

“Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished,” he said.

“Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this.

“These things go against the teachings of our religion (Islam) and should be treated accordingly.”

Pakistan’s experienced allrounder Muhammad Hafeez had trigged off a debate on whether players found guilty of corruption should be allowed to return to the Pakistan team with many, including former skipper Shahid Afridi, weighing in with his views.

Miandad, a veteran of 124 Tests, insisted that the Pakistan Cricket Board was not doing the right thing by forgiving such people.

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

He also claimed that players who betrayed their teammates and country should not be forgiven on even humanitarian grounds.

“I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live,” he said.

He lamented that in Pakistan it has become easy for such players to indulge in corrupt practice, make illegal money and then use their sources and influence to get back into the team.

